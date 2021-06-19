Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $465,326.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00057902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00138396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00182866 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,086.58 or 1.00083423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.12 or 0.00854542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

