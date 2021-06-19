RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 111.60 ($1.46), with a volume of 622,866 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.96. The company has a market cap of £309.70 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.