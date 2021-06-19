Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.51 Million Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of eXp World worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eXp World by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 40,549 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,527,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,254,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,500 shares of company stock worth $19,223,750. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

