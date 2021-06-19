Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,419 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after buying an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Natera by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,502,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Natera by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $102.88 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.97.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,977 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,780. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

