S.Finance Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. S.Finance has a total market cap of $27,882.51 and $536,505.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.54 or 0.00727137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083498 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

