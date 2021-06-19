SAFE DEAL Trading Down 14.3% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $3.79 or 0.00010593 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.21 million and $164,832.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00141160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00183315 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,822.54 or 0.99993072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.03 or 0.00857029 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 608,892 coins and its circulating supply is 581,750 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.