Safe Haven Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.79 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.52 or 0.00922594 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

