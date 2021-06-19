SafeCapital One Day Trading Volume Tops $55.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $87,954.42 and approximately $55.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 48% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00026170 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002624 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002049 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.