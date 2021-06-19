SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.13

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $13.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,956.28 or 0.99967525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00034043 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.00341639 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00430927 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.80 or 0.00775126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00072942 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003274 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

