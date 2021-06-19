SafeInsure (SINS) Market Capitalization Achieves $254,454.36

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $254,454.36 and approximately $147.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,980,574 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

