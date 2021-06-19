Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.27

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.27 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 22.20 ($0.29). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 22.20 ($0.29), with a volume of 8,498 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Safestay in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

In related news, insider Michael Hirst sold 97,142 shares of Safestay stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £19,428.40 ($25,383.33).

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

