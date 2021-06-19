SakeToken (SAKE) Market Cap Achieves $6.93 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $135,005.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 132,699,161 coins and its circulating supply is 98,277,221 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

