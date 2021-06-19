Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,267 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 171.8% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 423,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 139.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

UPS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,170,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

