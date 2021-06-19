Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 15,255 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 320,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 202,980 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,666,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,532 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 166,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 37,775,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,332,607. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

