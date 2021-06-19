Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 9,422 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,383 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.