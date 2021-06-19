Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $395,558,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 717,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,797. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $97.41.

