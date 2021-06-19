Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,199 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,761 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,464,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

