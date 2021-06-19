Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in CVS Health by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $57,040,000 after acquiring an additional 211,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.40. 8,800,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,370. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

