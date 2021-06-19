Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.25. 1,973,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,991. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.