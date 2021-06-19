Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $8.12 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,822,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,063. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $224.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

