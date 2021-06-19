Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $97,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.13. 54,023,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,901,898. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $136.29 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

