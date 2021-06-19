Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.66. 23,039,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,424,344. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.71. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

