Scala Market Cap Tops $3.71 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $4,896.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00140175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.14 or 1.00066785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002877 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,989,643,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,189,643,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

