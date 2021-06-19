Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

