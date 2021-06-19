Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $437,168.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 37,195 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $2,765,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 934,634 shares of company stock valued at $68,554,277 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,393 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 692.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 566,839 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $25,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.14 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

