Scry.info One Day Trading Volume Reaches $87,327.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $87,327.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scry.info has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00740215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083471 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

