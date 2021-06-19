Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.35 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

