Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 2,172.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,207 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of BigCommerce worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 6,201.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $149,602,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,053 shares of company stock worth $8,993,509 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

BIGC opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.61. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.04.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

