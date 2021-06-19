Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,757 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Vistra worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Vistra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vistra by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,637,000 after purchasing an additional 906,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.