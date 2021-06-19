Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,520 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Fox Factory worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.38. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

