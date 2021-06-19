Sei Investments Co. Buys 81,687 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 121.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,687 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 79,911 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.2% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,403,000 after buying an additional 174,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.82. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.