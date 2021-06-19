Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,732 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,054,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FOX by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after buying an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

FOXA stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

