Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 119.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,704 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

