Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Wolverine World Wide worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after purchasing an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 93,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after buying an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,875.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

WWW opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.