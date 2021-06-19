Sei Investments Co. Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Verint Systems worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after buying an additional 102,677 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $61,630,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 857,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,079,000 after purchasing an additional 256,921 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $234,554.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $9,602,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of VRNT opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.58. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

