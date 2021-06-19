Sei Investments Co. Has $7.63 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,369 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Ceridian HCM worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,450 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $91.30 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

