Sei Investments Co. Has $7.70 Million Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after purchasing an additional 419,970 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Honda Motor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,328,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 491,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 43.73%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

