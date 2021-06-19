Sei Investments Co. Has $7.90 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,824 shares of company stock worth $2,145,101 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.86 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,535.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

