Sei Investments Co. Has $7.91 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of ChampionX worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,796,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after buying an additional 1,503,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after buying an additional 1,433,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHX opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

