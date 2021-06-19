Sei Investments Co. Has $8.05 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of WEX worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,567,000 after acquiring an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WEX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after acquiring an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,719,000 after acquiring an additional 114,733 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 658,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,735,000 after acquiring an additional 68,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,201,000.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $195.84 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.79.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $9,584,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,355.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

