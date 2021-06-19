Sei Investments Co. Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Univar Solutions worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

UNVR opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.