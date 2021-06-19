Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,540,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,364,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,673,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 677,825 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.