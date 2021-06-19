Sei Investments Co. Purchases 22,284 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Penske Automotive Group worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 235,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 326,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $72.58 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

