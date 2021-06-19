Sei Investments Co. Purchases 93,201 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,201 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Open Lending worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 205,768 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $58,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $46,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.