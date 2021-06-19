Sei Investments Co. Purchases 9,549 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Bentley Systems worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,858,000 after buying an additional 196,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after buying an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after buying an additional 371,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

BSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,506,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,396,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,344,637. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSY opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.