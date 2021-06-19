Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Sunnova Energy International worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,628,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 526,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,185,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NOVA stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.99. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

