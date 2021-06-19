Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,854 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

NYSE:PBH opened at $52.00 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.