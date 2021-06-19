Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,653 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

