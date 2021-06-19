Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,770 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of ALLY opened at $49.51 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock worth $2,948,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.