Sei Investments Co. Sells 63,343 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,343 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Avient worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avient by 15,691.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Avient by 285.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avient by 3,125.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Avient stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

